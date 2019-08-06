MOUNT VERNON — Opening arguments in the trial of Ernesto Rivas, the man accused of shooting Mount Vernon police officer Michael "Mick" McClaughry, began Tuesday in Skagit County Superior Court.
After four days of jury selection — in which lawyers representing Rivas and the state narrowed down the county's largest jury pool ever assembled to 16 — the estimated six-week trial has begun.
Rivas, 47, is facing six charges: First-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting that led officers to his house to investigate; first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of McClaughry; and two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for shooting at Mount Vernon police officers Ben Green and Liz Paul, who were with McClaughry investigating the first shooting.
In her opening statement, prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula said the day of the incident, Dec. 15, 2016, was a cold, dark winter day, when McClaughry, a 31-year veteran of the department, approached the front door of Rivas' home in the 800 block of North LaVenture Road.
McClaughry and other officers were investigating a shooting that had occurred earlier that day less than a block from Rivas' home.
In that incident, a man who was reportedly a member of a rival gang of the one in which Rivas belonged, was waiting by his vehicle, which had a flat tire, when he was approached by two boys and shot in the neck.
The two boys — later identified as 15-year-old Roberto Lopez Jr. and 16-year-old Austin Isaias Gonzales — fled the to Rivas' house, Kaholokula said.
Gonzales, she said, had been armed with a revolver given to him by Rivas, who Kaholokula said was his neighbor and mentor.
As officers went to Rivas' home to investigate, McClaughry, Kaholokula said, knocked on Rivas' door, called out his name and said officers wanted to speak with him.
"They knew him to be a (gang member), but they also knew him as a person who didn't have a beef with law enforcement," she said. "So they thought they'd be OK going up and talking to him."
While waiting for an answer, McClaughry dropped his head and looked at the ground. That, she said, is when he was shot from inside the house through a glass window.
The bullet, she said, struck him behind the ear. He survived, but is still blind from the injury.
"Officer McClaughry didn't know that would be the last thing he would see," she said.
As officers attempted to pull McClaughry to safety and assess his injuries, shots kept coming from the house, she said.
"Mr. Rivas wasn't giving up," Kaholokula said. "He wasn't coming out."
The ensuing standoff lasted five hours, before Rivas exited the house wearing a bulletproof vest, she said.
In January 2017, Lopez was sentenced to six months in a juvenile detention facility after pleading guilty as an adult to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
In June 2017, Gonzales was sentenced to seven and a half years of prison after pleading guilty as an adult to three counts of second-degree assault, two of which carried a deadly weapon enhancement.
In his opening arguments, Rivas' lawyer, Jason Smith, said Rivas grew up with alcoholic parents, domestic violence and a father who was in a gang.
While Rivas also is a gang member, Smith said, he had not been involved in any crime in awhile, had positive relationships with law enforcement and was trying to be a community activist.
"He was trying to do good things in his life," Smith said. "He was trying to go straight."
Rivas did not supply either of the boys with the gun used in the first incident, Smith said. However, when the boys ran to Rivas' house for help, he had no choice but to help them.
"It was this nightmare that was brought upon him by these out-of-control, murderous, juvenile gang members," Smith said.
As the boys sheltered in his home, Rivas thought he would still be able to help them, Smith said. Until, that is, Lopez shot McClaughry, Smith said.
"Now the nightmare goes from bad to worse," Smith said.
Lopez is expected to testify in the trial, as are witnesses of the first shooting, McClaughry, Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau and several law enforcement officers.
