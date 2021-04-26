Local anglers were forced to don their rain gear Saturday for the state’s lowland lakes opener.
Statewide, anglers took to hundreds of lakes stocked in the past year with a variety of species, including over 16 million trout and kokanee.
Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager with the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, said in typical opening day fashion the sunny and warm weather leading up to Saturday didn’t hold up.
“I’ve heard the same reports from others around the region, so my guess is that may have been partly responsible for the reduced effort,” he said of a relatively low turnout.
But those who turned out found the fish biting.
“Many lakes had really good success, higher than previous years, and I’m hearing reports of decent carryovers from last year,” Caromile said.
Locally, Erie, Heart, McMurray and Sixteen lakes welcomed anglers.
On Lake Erie, 52 anglers were checked and had an average of three fish kept. The largest was a 15-inch rainbow trout.
On Heart Lake, 19 anglers had an average of 3.7 fish kept. The largest was a 16-inch rainbow on a day described as, “soggy.”
On Lake McMurray, 105 anglers were checked leading to a rather low 1.7 fish kept average. The lake did, however, boast the largest rainbow trout kept at 17 inches.
On Sixteen Lake, 29 anglers were checked, which resulted in a 3.2-kept-fish average. The biggest fish pulled from its depths measured 14 inches.
Saturday also marked the beginning of the annual statewide trout derby, where anglers can win prizes by catching tagged trout in lakes throughout the state through Oct. 31.
There are more than 1,000 prizes available in 2021, with a total value of more than $38,000.
Local lakes participating in the derby include McMurray, Sixteen and Erie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.