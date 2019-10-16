For many residents of the Puget Sound region, watching the iconic Southern Resident orca whale population shrink is a sad and daunting issue.
The Skagit Conservation District is offering Saturday a way locals can help the whales.
Through planting trees in an important shoreline area called a pocket estuary at March Point, the conservation district invites residents to help build a better environment for salmon — which the orcas rely on for food — and in turn create healthy stream, wetland and estuary habitats.
Skagit Conservation District Manager Bill Blake said the pocket estuary is particularly important for young chinook salmon, which as adults make up about 80 percent of the orca whales’ diet.
“Pocket estuaries are one of those very important areas for juvenile chinook salmon on their way out of the river when they are getting ready for saltwater and growing,” he said. “There are great food sources in there, they have less competition and there are good places to hide — so they can stay in those for days to weeks before they head out into the ocean.”
The local event to plant trees is part of the second annual Orca Recovery Day organized by a network of area conservation districts. It is one of about 60 events being held throughout the region.
During the first Orca Recovery Day in November 2018, trees were planted along Trumpeter Creek in northeast Mount Vernon. That creek eventually flows into the Skagit River, which is home to the region’s five native salmon species.
This year, the conservation district has partnered with the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, the Shell Puget Sound Refinery and Ducks Unlimited for the project at March Point.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers and members of the sponsor groups will plant a variety of trees that will eventually improve salmon habitat by providing shade and bugs the fish eat, as well as reduce pollutants entering the bay by filtering stormwater.
For more information about ways to help the orcas, visit betterground.org/about/puget-sound-orca-recovery-day/actions-you-can-take.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.