MOUNT VERNON — Communities In Schools Whatcom-Skagit accepted donations of hygiene supplies Monday at Centennial Elementary School.
The nonprofit will continue taking donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thursday at the Mount Vernon elementary school at 3100 Martin Road.
“We have been collecting donations through our website and our Facebook page,” said Chelsea Jimenez, Communities In Schools Whatcom-Skagit director of development and communication. “But we also know people can give material goods as well. So we will be there until Thursday.”
Goods including toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers in all sizes, shampoo/body wash, laundry soap, dish soap and hand soap are needed.
Communities In Schools Whatcom-Skagit partners directly with the Mount Vernon School District.
“We’ve been doing this in Whatcom County,” Jimenez said. “Now we are focusing on Mount Vernon, specifically.”
Everything donated is sanitized and those in charge of collecting the donated goods are adhering to all necessary protocols.
“All the goods collected will be divided up, and we will partner with the school district to identify families who have needs and get them the supplies they need,” Jimenez said.
“We will get them to those who need them, even if we have to go buy them.”
Jimenez said a good amount of goods were donated Monday, including paper towels, toilet paper, diapers and household cleaning supplies.
Diapers are evidently in big demand, she said.
“That’s what we are hearing,” Jimenez said. “Diapers in all sizes are in a big need, specifically for children who have parents who are students at the high school.
“We want to hear things like that. We want to hear what the specific needs are and then do what we can to get them directly in the hands of those families who need them. ... We had a good little pile of donations today.”
