MOUNT VERNON — First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon is hosting Welcome Home Skagit's Overnight Safe Parking program for the next two weeks.
The church, which hosted a public meeting Thursday to inform the community of its plans to give those living in their vehicles a place to park for the night, is hosting the program from Friday night through Aug. 18.
The program began July 7 when the Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosted the pilot program for two weeks. Four other churches have agreed to host the program on a trial run.
Once each of the churches has hosted, the program would be reevaluated to determine how it is running and how it could be improved.
The goal is to hold it year-round, with it rotating between participating churches.
The past two weeks, Edison Lutheran Church in Bow hosted the program, but it is not one of the five churches that have officially signed on.
Carrie Omdal, secretary at Edison Lutheran Church, spoke at Thursday's meeting in support of the program.
"This is such an easy program and provides so much help," she said.
The program can host up to seven vehicles with a maximum of four guests per vehicle, according to program manager Sarah Vogt. The program currently has six vehicles with 12 total guests taking part.
"They're all a good group," Vogt said. "There was zero complaints to the best of my knowledge from the hosting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church."
Head elder at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church Steve Ebson confirmed there were no complaints, despite some neighbors initially voicing concerns.
"It has been a good relationship with our neighbors," Ebson said. "It's well-regulated."
Those using the program check in between 7 and 8 p.m. and have community time from 8 to 9:30 p.m. During this time, those taking part in the program can use the shower trailer provided by Skagit Connections.
From 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. is quiet time, and all vehicles have to vacate the parking lot by 7, Vogt said.
"It's running pretty smooth," Vogt said. "We've gotten used to the 6 a.m. wake-up, so I don't have to go knocking on everybody's windows."
Vogt stays on-site in a camper that she uses as an office.
She foresees having to start a waitlist once word of the program spreads.
A question was asked during the Thursday meeting about the success rate of the program.
Vogt said that it takes a minimum of three months to get someone out of the survival mindset and into a safe housing space.
So while nobody has received housing in the past month, the program has helped one individual find a job and has helped the others get on various waitlists for assistance programs.
Peter Donovan, special projects manager for the city of Mount Vernon, said at the meeting he views the program as having a 100% success rate because it is getting people off the streets and into a safe area for the night.
Vogt said she attempted to contact about 60 churches throughout the county to join the program. Even now, with five churches taking part, she welcomes others to join the program.
