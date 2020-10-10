One Skagit County Superior Court judge position will be filled in the Nov. 3 general election.
Former Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Tom Seguine, 59, is facing off against Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, 36, a senior deputy in the Skagit County Public Defender’s Office.
The two are running to fill the position being vacated by David Svaren.
Seguine said his interest in law began as a teenager, when after the death of both of his parents, he and his older siblings turned to a lawyer to help navigate custody of their minor siblings.
“I was impacted by that person getting involved with our family at that level and helping us negotiate through that,” Seguine said.
Seguine joined the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in 1990, where he worked for about seven years before taking a job with the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
He was elected Skagit County prosecutor in 2003 and served one term before moving into private practice.
“I’m very familiar with what Superior Court judges do,” Seguine said. “I’ve handled really every type of case that goes on in Superior Court.”
Seguine said he sees his 30 years as a lawyer handling prosecutions and defenses in civil and criminal cases as an advantage.
“I think, at the end of the day, those are the kinds of things that are important,” he said. “I just believe in my heart that I am the most qualified person.”
Yost Neidzwski, an Anacortes High School graduate, said she has also been interested in the law since she was a teenager.
In high school, she had a summer internship with the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and worked in the Whatcom County court system while attending Western Washington University.
Yost Neidzwski said she first thought about becoming a judge when she worked as a law clerk in Skagit County Superior Court.
“I think it’s probably one of the most interesting jobs I could imagine,” she said. “The opportunity to learn about people’s lives and touch people’s lives.”
Yost Neidzwski said her dedication to increasing access to justice makes her the more qualified candidate for the position.
As a public defender, she regularly deals with those in crises. Her job, she said, is to make sure defendants are treated fairly and that their humanity comes out.
“It’s not the number of years (experience) that is going to make somebody a good judge,” Yost Neidzwski said. “What matters is your attitude toward hearing cases on a bench. Your willingness to listen. Your humility on the bench.”
Both candidates said the biggest issue facing the winner of the election will be dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited what the court has been able to do.
That has led to a backup in cases, both candidates said.
“I know that in some of the criminal cases I have had — because it has been unclear and I think still remains unclear when and how jury trials are going to occur — there is either a backlog that’s continuing to develop, or some cases are being resolved in part by factoring that in,” Seguine said.
A lot of hearings are still being held by telephone — with people having to be online or on the phone while they wait their turn — which can pose a barrier to some, Yost Neidzwski said.
“If you are someone who is living on the edge of stability, it can be tough to get a stable internet connection or have enough minutes,” she said.
The civil unrest happening across the nation shows how important equitable access to the criminal justice system is, Yost Neidzwski said.
“I think people have lost some faith in the justice system,” she said. “It is so important that our judges can be trusted to follow the law and be impartial.”
Implicit biases are something judges need to be aware of and prepared to address, she said.
“It’s something we need to be talking about,” she said. “We need to be committed to addressing these issues and trying different things and trying to be sure that we’re treating people fairly.”
In order for people to feel the system is fair, it needs to be more transparent, Seguine said.
“All the judicial system can do in responding to that is try to create a level of transparency that allows people to understand what’s going on,” he said.
