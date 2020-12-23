MOUNT VERNON — It may have looked a little different this year, but the Mount Vernon Police Department wasn’t about to let the COVID-19 pandemic keep it from hosting its beloved Shop with a Hero event.
In previous years, Santa Claus arrived at the event at Walmart atop the department’s multipurpose vehicle, as dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout Skagit County descended on the store to fill the Christmas wish lists of their young shopping partners.
This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, the event had a different look, with only two officers taking their young shoppers through the store at a time.
“It’s just a great way for us to build relationships with our community,” said Mount Vernon officer Brien Reed, who coordinates the annual event.
This year, the need for the event was greater than ever, he said.
“Especially during the pandemic, people have needed good things to focus on and to look forward to,” Reed said. “We didn’t want to take it away from the kids.”
About 40 kids participated, along with officers from the Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley and Swinomish police departments, as well as the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, Reed said.
While the event usually wraps up within two or three hours, this year’s event was a daylong affair in order to accommodate safety protocols.
Another change this year: larger donations from Walmart, Reed said. Usually, the store provides each child with a $75 gift card. This year, it was $100.
As with previous years, after learning what was happening, many in the store Monday handed Reed cash, which was then divvied up among the kids.
As he strolled through the aisles, Ezra Bucio used his gift card and that extra money to fill his cart with gifts for his younger brothers, his parents and his grandfather.
“They’re my family,” the 8-year-old said of the decision to focus on gifts for others rather than himself.
Mount Vernon Police Department park ranger Kevin Mathis encouraged Ezra to use the last of his money to get at least one gift for himself — before the two sneaked away from Ezra’s grandmother so Ezra could buy something for her.
Also as in previous years, officers contributed their own money to make sure their shopping partners would have a happy holiday season.
Such was the case for 9-year-old Jacob Bisson, who was able to get matching yellow bikes for he and his brother — the first bicycles they have ever owned — thanks to the generosity of the officer with whom he shopped.
“It was amazing and wonderful,” said Bisson’s grandmother Cheryl Whitaker, who came to the event with her daughter and two grandsons. “It was a blessing. They’ve been more than generous.”
As he went through the aisles with Anacortes animal control officer Zabrina Nybo, 8-year-old Diego Cuevas filled his cart with toys.
When he grows up, he wants to be a police officer so he can help “protect the community,” just like Nybo, he said.
“I like interacting with the kids in a positive way,” Nybo said. “And showing them that we’re nice people and we like to have fun.”
