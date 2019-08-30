CONWAY — The annual Conway Back to School Parade was held Thursday, an annual tradition in the Conway School District symbolizing the end of summer vacation and the beginning of the school year.

Students, teachers and the community all took part in the scholastic celebration.

School in the Conway School District starts Tuesday, as does school in the Sedro-Woolley School District.

The first day of school in the Burlington-Edison, Concrete, La Conner and Mount Vernon school districts is Wednesday.

School in the Anacortes School District starts on Thursday.

