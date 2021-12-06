Parade kicks off the holidays in downtown Mount Vernon By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 6, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Scout BSA Troop 4001 and Scout BSA Girl Troop 4001 lead the Mount Vernon Holiday Parade on Sunday through downtown Mount Vernon. Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Santa Claus waves from the back of a fire engine Sunday to those lining the parade route in downtown Mount Vernon. Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After not being held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Vernon Holiday Parade went on as scheduled Sunday.About 30 community groups, nonprofits and businesses took part in the event in downtown Mount Vernon.Among those taking part were local 4-H participants, the Mount Vernon High School cheerleaders and marching band, a youth wrestling club and a local pickleball group. And the final parade entry was Santa Claus on one of the Mount Vernon Fire Department's fire engines.The parade's grand marshall was Rebecca Skrinde, executive director of Helping Hands Solution Center. Her organization has provided countless meals to families in need during the pandemic.The event was sponsored by the Mount Vernon Downtown Association and the city of Mount Vernon. More from this section Man with gun arrested near Sedro-Woolley High School Posted: 5 p.m. County again commits to taking a hard look at its budget Posted: 3:15 p.m. Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Posted: 12:10 p.m. Prep Roundup: Boys rally to top Lake Stevens; girls basketball opens with 2 big wins Posted: 12 p.m. Stanwood and Camano tree lightings bring communities together Posted: 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mount Vernon Holiday Parade Mount Vernon Downtown Association Mount Vernon Fire Department 4-h Pickleball Mount Vernon Parade Company Sport Commerce Nonprofit Marshall Holiday Rebecca Skrinde Downtown Association Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Convicted murderer in jail after violating parole Winter Wonderland comes to Burlington Construction of Bayview roundabout delayed Tweets by goskagit
