After not being held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Vernon Holiday Parade went on as scheduled Sunday.

About 30 community groups, nonprofits and businesses took part in the event in downtown Mount Vernon.

Among those taking part were local 4-H participants, the Mount Vernon High School cheerleaders and marching band, a youth wrestling club and a local pickleball group.

And the final parade entry was Santa Claus on one of the Mount Vernon Fire Department's fire engines.

The parade's grand marshall was Rebecca Skrinde, executive director of Helping Hands Solution Center. Her organization has provided countless meals to families in need during the pandemic.

The event was sponsored by the Mount Vernon Downtown Association and the city of Mount Vernon.

