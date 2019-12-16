MOUNT VERNON — Five years ago, the Mount Vernon School District began a program it hoped would increase student success.
The program has used a unique tool: parents.
“We’re really excited about how many parents have been interested,” said Bridge Galati, the district’s English Language Learners specialist.
On Wednesday, in a ceremony at Mount Vernon High School filled with food and laughter 163 parents graduated from the district’s Parent Academy, where parents learn how to support their children at school and at home.
“For them to take time away from their regular day and learn how to support their children at home, that’s something that should be celebrated,” said Rosa Juarez, migrant bilingual liaison at Washington Elementary School.
The school district’s six elementary schools, two middle schools and high school each host a Parent Academy, where parents participate in weekly classes taught by other parents.
Since it started, the program has expanded into offering classes not only in Spanish, but in Slavic languages as well as the indigenous Mexican languages of Mixteco and, this year, Triqui.
“For those communities, it’s about more than just translating (the curriculum) into those languages,” Galati said of the mostly verbal indigenous languages. “For those academies, it’s not about a PowerPoint, it’s about interaction and meeting the needs of our parents.”
The district wanted to expand the Parent Academy program to the indigenous languages because not all indigenous speakers understand Spanish, Juarez said. For those who do, they are still more comfortable with their own language.
“It’s completely different when it’s in their own language,” Juarez said. “They want to be involved more and they want to ask questions. So many of them didn’t get a chance to go to school and they don’t know how to support their students at school.”
Being able to connect in their own language helps the parents not only know how to connect with their children about school and to learn what resources the district can provide them, but inspires them as well, Juarez said.
“That’s the kind of stuff that motivates parents to keep sending their kids to school,” she said.
The program has been such a success for the district that even in the midst of budget cuts it was a program the district was unwilling to cut, Superintendent Carl Bruner said.
“It has proven to be one of the most effective and meaningful ways to partner with families to support student achievement,” he said.
Part of its success, he said, is due to the fact that the district did not purchase a curriculum, but instead built one from scratch based on the wants and needs of parents in its schools.
“I think that really has helped it stay relevant and meaningful to families,” he said.
Aside from adding languages and an increase in participation numbers, the program this year also grew by partnering with Skagit Valley College to give graduates college credit.
Graduates earn one elective credit through the college, said Yadira Rosales, associate vice president of Equity and Inclusion for the college.
“Our goal was to begin fostering that sense of belonging,” she said.
The program also fits in with the college’s mission of equity, Rosales said.
“Many times parents don’t know the school system, they don’t know how to advocate for their children,” she said. “They don’t know the power of their voice.”
Galati said the Parent Academy program has been a win-win for the community and the district.
“We’re sharing information about the school district and how schools work,” she said. “On the other hand, we’re also getting feedback from (the parents) that helps us serve those kids.”
