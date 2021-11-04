DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — Anglers and paddlers can now safely use Pass Lake on the south end of Fidalgo Island.
Recent state Department of Health lab tests show safe levels of anatoxin-a in the lake’s water. The toxin is found in blue green algae.
A level of 2,576 micrograms per liter in August forced the lake to be closed to recreation, and that number skyrocketed to 26,085 micrograms per liter in late September. The latest level is 0.182 micrograms per liter.
According to the state Department of Health, the level of public health concern for anatoxin-a is 1 microgram per liter.
Deception Pass State Park Manager Jason Armstrong said since the closure park staff have made modifications to the lake to improve water flow.
“We took out a beaver dam that was blocking the (lake’s) outlet, and we cleaned up the outlet valve so that water can access it better,” he said. “Then we also installed a beaver gate so they cannot access the culvert.”
Armstrong said those changes and recent rainfall helped flush the lake quicker than expected.
As far as continued monitoring of the lake, Armstrong said it isn’t necessary during the winter months.
“They actually stopped doing water testing on Nov. 1,” he said. “The budget for the state Department of Ecology gets exhausted, but typically, but not always, toxic algae usually resolves itself around November.”
Toxic algae blooms typically start in late summer and are usually caused by excessive nutrients in warm, stagnant water.
Anatoxin-a is an acute neurotoxin that can be harmful to humans and animals. Even short-term exposure is a concern.
Levels of the neurotoxin at Pass Lake have been above state guidelines 13 times since 2019.
