HAMILTON — The town of Hamilton will be late in adopting its 2021 budget because of staff issues and ongoing political friction among its elected officials.
Three of five council members met over Zoom for a budget workshop Tuesday with former Town Clerk Beth Easterday, who gave a summary of 2020 finances and the status of the 2021 budget.
Mayor Carla Vandiver and Council member Lisa Johnson — the two involved in much of the recent conflict over local governance — were not in attendance, nor was Council member Alyssa Boots.
Vandiver told the Skagit Valley Herald she has been hospitalized due to an illness. Johnson, who is mayor pro tem, was reportedly out of the state at the time of the meeting.
Council members Travis Patrick, Tim Morrison and Dean Vandiver were in attendance, along with a few members of the public.
Easterday was filling in for Town Clerk Jaimee Carabello, who in early December was pulled into the friction between the mayor and council, and has not expressed interest in returning to the position, Carla Vandiver said.
Easterday shared that Hamilton received more revenue, including in taxes and interest, than anticipated for the year, and as of Tuesday had spent significantly less than budgeted.
"As far as revenue, the town did well this year," she said.
When it comes to bills, though, the town is about $80,000 behind on payments and has not addressed a $137,400 invoice from Janicki Logging Co. that is related to an emergency road repair in January. That's in part because of the council's refusal to authorize payments.
"I'm kind of disheartened. Everybody has got their reasons to be disgruntled, but when it's up over $80,000 (in unpaid bills) ... I've got some companies to call," Easterday said.
Easterday herself has had conflict with the mayor, including being fired in April.
After the latest dust-up, largely between Carla Vandiver and Johnson, Easterday agreed to help get the town's finances in order.
"This is not a meeting to bash what has gone on ... This is to get the budget passed," Easterday said Tuesday. "I am doing this to help the town because I know that the budget needs to get adopted and things were not getting done."
She told the council in an email ahead of the Tuesday workshop that she hasn't decided whether to return to the town clerk position permanently.
Carla Vandiver told the Skagit Valley Herald that despite personal disagreements, Easterday is qualified for and efficient in the role of town clerk.
"The ability for her to do her job was never the issue," Vandiver said. "I want what's best for Hamilton, and finding quality, competent people to work for us has been a challenge."
Carabello, who was hired in the fall, was working to find her footing in the position in early December when she was caught in the middle of a blowup in which the mayor was locked out of Town Hall.
Carla Vandiver said she received a letter from an attorney stating she was not registered to vote in Skagit County and therefore could not remain in her position.
Shortly after receipt of the letter, Vandiver discovered the locks at Town Hall had been changed. Carabello was reportedly also locked out and her job-related equipment, including cellphone and laptop, were taken from her.
As for Vandiver's voter registration, she said it was incorrectly filed for Island County due to a clerical mistake, and has now been fixed.
"I am still the mayor and they had no right to do what they did," she said of council members who tried to force her out of office.
Johnson and Patrick, who previously requested the mayor resign, have not returned recent requests from the Skagit Valley Herald for comment.
The Town Council will next discuss — and possibly adopt — a 2021 budget at its Jan. 12 meeting. Easterday said she is working to update town finances and complete a draft budget with proposed changes from the mayor.
At a Dec. 8 meeting held over Zoom, the council approved a 1% property tax increase it takes each year.
