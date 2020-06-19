LAKE MCMURRAY — Two children are safe after a man heading home from work earlier this week saw a fire and stopped to help.
Jeb Hilsinger was driving on Highway 9 from his job in Arlington toward Sedro-Woolley on Tuesday. About 4:30 p.m. he drove through black smoke billowing across the road in Lake McMurray — next to the grocery store he grew up next to, he said.
With his co-worker in the passenger’s seat, Hilsinger saw a man in the road presumably calling 911. But then he saw a young boy and his little sister in the second-story loft window over a detached garage.
“They couldn’t get out,” Hilsinger said. “All I could think about was getting two little kids out.”
Hilsinger pulled his red pick-up truck into the residence’s driveway. As his co-worker ran to the main residence, Hilsinger ran behind the house to try to get up the stairs to the children, but said the staircase was engulfed in flames.
He returned to the front of the building where he convinced 8-year-old Ryan Kollock to lower his 1-year-old sister Brooklyn out the window down into Hilsinger’s waiting arms.
After his sister was safe, Ryan also jumped to Hilsinger.
“He did everything I asked him to,” Hilsinger said. “I couldn’t believe how well he trusted me.”
Once the children were reunited with their mother, Hilsinger moved some nearby propane tanks to prevent them from exploding, and then he and his co-worker returned to his red truck and drove away, leaving room for Skagit County District 15 firefighters, who serve Lake McMurray, to extinguish the blaze.
Had Hilsinger not been there, this story might have ended differently, said Skagit County deputy fire marshals Bonnie LaCount and Matt Stratton.
“They were minutes away from being deceased,” LaCount said. “It’s awesome that he actually stopped and checked. That’s not something you have happen every day.”
Despite his young age, LaCount said Ryan Kollock took steps that helped save his sister and himself before help arrived. When Ryan saw smoke, he touched the door to see if it was hot, and then, instead of trying to go through it, went with his sister instead to the window for help. He then placed his trust in an adult with a red truck.
“He told me he jumped into the arms of a fireman because he drove up in a red truck,” LaCount said. “The little boy needs an award for doing the right things.”
After the incident, Ryan was rewarded with a special dinner and a new toy, his mother, Crystal Kollock said.
“I’m really proud of him,” she said.
Crystal Kollock said she and a friend were inside the main residence when they smelled smoke and then saw Hilsinger’s truck speed into the driveway.
That’s when they went outside and saw the smoke and flames at the garage and loft.
“It was really scary,” she said.
She and her fiancee have always stressed to Ryan the importance of fire safety, she said.
“(Ryan) likes firefighters,” she said. “He knows that they’re the good guys and that they’re here to help.”
Even in the face of danger, Ryan remained calm and knew he needed to protect his sister, his mother said.
“He told me that she’s his favorite, best, sister and he didn’t want her to get hurt,” she said.
While all of the family’s possessions were lost in the fire, Crystal Kollock said what matters is the children were unharmed.
She said Hilsinger left the scene before she could thank him.
“If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if we’d have gotten the kids out in time,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine my life if he didn’t show up when he did and if we hadn’t gotten the kids out.”
For Hilsinger, who is not a firefighter, jumping into action was a simple choice.
“If it ever happened, I hoped I’d be able to do it,” he said. “Thank God I was there when I was.”
The Skagit County Fire Marshals’ initial investigation determined the fire started in a nearby shed, then spread to the garage, engulfing in flames the outdoor staircase that led to the loft where the children were, Stratton said.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, LaCount said.
Multiple fire districts and the Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to the scene.
