ABOVE: Mount Vernon High School English teacher Stacy Lewis poses with a student. She said welcoming students back into the classroom was a highlight of 2021. RIGHT: Community members were in character for Concrete’s Haunted Town Tours — a community event that was a highlight of the year for area businessperson Valerie Stafford.
ABOVE: Mount Vernon High School English teacher Stacy Lewis poses with a student. She said welcoming students back into the classroom was a highlight of 2021. RIGHT: Community members were in character for Concrete’s Haunted Town Tours — a community event that was a highlight of the year for area businessperson Valerie Stafford.
Submitted photo
Community members were in character for Concrete’s Haunted Town Tours — a community event that was a highlight of the year for area businessperson Valerie Stafford.
While 2021 was influenced in many ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, it also saw some opportunities restored that were missed greatly during the first year of the pandemic.
Many returned to workplaces and school campuses. Social engagements — from one-on-one visits to family gatherings to community events — began to resume.
In response to the question “What is something you did this year that you missed during 2020?” Skagit Valley Herald readers reported excitement about access to vaccinations, returning to classrooms, seeing milestone events such as high school graduations, being able to catch up with family and enjoying the simple pleasure of time spent with friends.
“I so appreciated being able to carpool with my friends to do fun things outside again,” Sedro-Woolley resident Regina Wandler said. “Who knew that the hours of chatting in the car on our way to do something fun was such a big part of why it was fun.”
For 51-year-old Aundrea McBride, visiting family was a highlight of the year.
“We got vaccinated and visited the grandparents!” she said.
For educators, widespread access to vaccinations in 2021 meant the ability to have modified graduation ceremonies in the spring and to return to classrooms in the fall.
“Words cannot quite capture the joy I feel being back in the classroom after over a year of remote teaching and learning,” Mount Vernon High School English teacher Stacy Lewis said. “I am grateful for the privilege of being back in the classroom with Skagit Valley’s finest students, whose resiliency, patience, and intelligence inspire me daily.”
Mount Vernon High School Principal Terri Wattawa said seeing how the return of graduation ceremonies was greeted by students and their families was particularly special to her.
“This rite of passage is important to all members of a graduate’s family,” she said.
Valerie Stafford, owner of the Concrete Theatre and president of the Concrete Chamber of Commerce, said community events were some of her favorite parts of 2021.
“In 2020, our community events were either canceled or reformatted as drive-thru experiences. This year we were able to offer some in-person events, like Haunted Town Tours in October ... with great success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.