MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Travis Patrick to the Hamilton Town Council on Monday, allowing him to reclaim a position to which he was originally elected in November 2019.
“Welcome back. ... We all appreciate your willingness to serve,” Skagit County Board of Commissioners Chair Peter Browning said following Patrick taking the oath of office. “It is a very important time for our state and our county and the town of Hamilton. We look forward to working with you.”
Skagit County notified Patrick and the town of Hamilton on Feb. 11 that when his voter registration was changed to an address outside of the town in April 2020, he was no longer eligible to hold his council seat. Because more than 90 days had passed since he became ineligible, the responsibility to fill the vacancy fell to the county.
The county learned of Patrick not being a registered voter in Hamilton for a time in 2020 after accepting his application to fill the town’s open position of mayor.
Patrick was the only applicant for the seat by the Feb. 18 deadline to apply.
In response to questions from the commissioners during a public interview held online Monday morning, Patrick recounted his interest in serving Hamilton and told about the mistake that temporarily lost him his seat.
He said his voter registration was changed inadvertently when he renewed his driver’s license online in early 2020.
Patrick said he has used his father’s permanent address, in the Big Lake area, on his driver’s license rather than updating it with a Hamilton rental address that could change.
The online renewal form includes an option for updating voter registration — and Patrick said he must not have noticed that the box was checked.
He realized the error a few weeks later when he received an updated voter registration card in the mail, which he promptly fixed “not knowing at the time that as a town council person that made me ineligible for office,” he said.
“I do accept full responsibility for that mistake,” Patrick said. “It is a lesson learned and it is one that I will not make again.”
Patrick said his vision for Hamilton includes rebuilding trust between residents and town officials, supporting growth including through the Forterra housing development planned north of Highway 20, and cleaning up the town’s image and its on-the-ground problem areas.
“I want to improve the image of Hamilton. It has had such a negative reputation for so long,” Patrick said.
Patrick said his strengths for serving in town government include emergency response training, a love for the location and community, and integrity.
“Hamilton, as we all know, has gone through some significant changes with our atmospheric flooding event and recent changes in administration,” Patrick said of major flooding that struck in mid-November and former mayor Carla Vandiver’s disqualification from office in December.
“In talking with residents, I feel they have lost that faith, that trust,” Patrick said. “They feel that the former administration may not have been up to par with their integrity, and for me integrity is a huge attribute when you’re serving in that capacity.”
Before being disqualified from office, Patrick was one of two council members to apply to the county to become the town’s next mayor.
Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said with Patrick resuming his seat on the Town Council and the council’s recent appointment of new Council member Mandy Bates, the county is reopening the application process for the mayoral seat.
The position is open to current council members. Applications will be accepted through Monday, March 7.
