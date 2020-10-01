MOUNT VERNON — Democratic incumbent Dave Paul will face Republican Bill Bruch for the state House District 10, Position 2 seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Paul, D-Oak Harbor, is completing his first term in the position.
He is an administrator and professor at Skagit Valley College and serves in Olympia as vice chair on the House Education Committee and is a member of the College and Workforce Development and Transportation committees.
Bruch, a property manager and former La Conner Town Council member, is the Skagit County Republican Party chairman. He has been involved in numerous political campaigns and in 2016 was a delegate to the Republican National Convention.
The two candidates have different priorities.
Paul said the district needs a leader who prioritizes public health, health care and protecting families as well as the community.
“I worked across the aisle to help lower the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors and families, reduce the cost of insulin, fund our state’s COVID-19 response and prioritize critical mental health and substance recovery services across our region,” he said of his work as a legislator.
Bruch wants to reign in government spending and resist efforts to increase taxes.
“I also will respect rights and freedoms and bring more transparency and sound fiscal policy to the Legislature,” he said. “We simply need more balance in our state government so the citizens of Legislative District 10 and Washington state can be better represented.”
Both said bringing their constituencies together for common goals is important.
“This is a moderate district that expects its leaders to work across party lines,” Paul said. “Voters can trust I will continue to listen to all constituents and work hard to find bipartisan solutions whenever possible.
“The legislation that I’ve sponsored to protect veterans, support education and improve transportation policies shows my commitment to bringing people together — Democrats and Republicans alike — and finding solutions.”
Bruch said he’s always worked with people who have various ideas and will focus on the concerns of those who call the district home.
“The Legislative District 10 residents are my neighbors and friends,” he said. “I regularly talk and work with people whose political positions do not mirror my own. Yet, we can always agree to disagree without being disagreeable toward each other. I will always put the needs of people before politics. People in Legislative District 10 can trust me to always be fully transparent, represent their interests and strongly advocate for them.”
