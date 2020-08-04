Incumbent Dave Paul and challenger Bill Bruch were the top two vote-getters Tuesday after initial results were released in the primary election for state House of Representatives District 10, Position 2.
Paul received nearly 50% percent of the first batch of votes while Bruch received almost 47%.
Paul, D-Oak Harbor, is completing his first term in the position; Bruch, a property manager, has held various elected positions and is the Skagit County Republican Party chairman.
"It's great we got the most votes. We've worked hard over last few months to talk to voters in a difficult environment. We've been calling folks and having virtual events," Paul said. "We're cautiously optimistic we'll prevail in the primary and do well in the general."
The 10th Legislative District covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
Three candidates were running in the primary. The top two finishers will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.