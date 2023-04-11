John Bromet, a community staple known to many as Peace Wizard, died April 3 at the age of 83 at a friend’s home near Rockport.
“In the upriver area, we lost an iconic figure,” said Matt Van Boven, Bromet’s landlord and friend of 20 years. “He seemed like he would just never die.”
Bromet’s decadeslong mission to celebrate peace and make others smile made him a fixture of Skagit and neighboring counties.
He was immediately recognizable with his unkempt gray beard, signature purple beret and sign with “PEACE” in large black letters.
Residents may remember him from his appearances in downtown Mount Vernon.
Every Friday for at least 15 years, Bromet showed up in front of the Skagit County Courthouse, waving his sign and kicking his foot over his head every time he received a supportive honk from a passing car.
John Knudsen, one of the regulars with the Friday afternoon demonstrators, said Bromet and his sign would take a hourslong trip from Rockport every week, often taking the bus where he could and hitchhiking where he couldn’t.
Knudsen said Bromet, a former Marine, told him he was angered by stories of torture committed by Americans against prisoners at Abu Ghraib military prison during the Iraq War.
According to Knudsen, that’s when Bromet first took up his characteristic sign and demonstrated against the war.
“He’s a guy who walked the talk,” Knudsen said.
GuruBani Whitney, a close friend and caretaker, said she’s touched to know that Bromet will have a lasting impact on the people he met. In his personal life, he was the exact same vibrant, joyous figure as seen in public, she said.
“I feel like the world, even people who never met him, are losing a true peace warrior who just really wanted to share a positive message,” she said.
The two met through Van Boven, and quickly became close, she said — calling him her adoptive grandpa.
“He was the best man at my wedding, he’s my daughter’s godfather,” Whitney said. “He was my family out here.”
Bromet was at Whitney’s home when he died, helping take care of the house and playing with her dog while she was out.
Whitney said she feels some comfort knowing he passed exactly the way he would have wanted.
She said he loved to be of service, and was a passionate protector of the environment. He used to tell her he wanted to die on his own terms, with his back to a sturdy cedar tree, and taking in a beautiful sunset.
“And here he is, this environmental advocate, and he was outside, watching the sunset, having spent the day with … his joyful puppy friend, and sorting the recycling as he passed away,” Whitney said. “It doesn’t take the horror or the grief out of the situation, but there is a beauty in it.”
Even after he suffered a heart attack in January, she said Bromet didn’t want to be a burden on anyone. He wanted to keep going to the courthouse demonstrations, and insisted in keeping his heart attack secret so as not to worry anyone else.
“He didn’t want to stop doing the things he loved, that he knew were so important,” Whitney said.
Bromet lived for most of the past two decades at Feral Farm, an off-the-grid community in Rockport founded by Van Boven.
Van Boven says he still remembers when Bromet showed up at the property, just appearing one summer in a hand-built shelter of moss and sticks. Other residents spent that summer climbing through the moss-covered maple forest to meet Bromet, and he quickly built a reputation.
Now, Van Boven runs an AirBnB on the property, and he said guests have often said the highlight of their stays was a run-in with Bromet.
“They were just in awe,” he said. “It’s like they were meeting a rock star.”
Richard Lewis met Bromet at the farm, at first bonding over music. Bromet sang all his life, and was a longtime member of the Kulshan Chorus.
“I would play guitar and he would sing in that booming bass voice,” Lewis said. “We never got enough of that.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two repurposed an unused pigpen on the property into a place to play music. Lewis said can’t quite explain it, but there was something fulfilling about simply spending time together.
“We were just happy with each other’s company,” he said. “Singing in a pig sty doesn’t sound that appealing to a lot of people, but it was just great.”
Bromet had a magnetic personality, Lewis said. He would engage anybody, was accepting of everyone, and was endlessly generous.
“When you’re touched by somebody like Peace Wizard, you never forget it,” Lewis said. “It tends to feel so good that you want to pass it on to the next person. A message of being genuine, flexible and loving.”
A celebration of life will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Lincoln Theater, Whitney said. All are welcome, and the public can share photos and videos of Bromet at ravenstarfarm@gmail.com.
