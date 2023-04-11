John the Peace Wizard
In this January 2011 photo, John Bromet walks along Highway 20 between Rockport and Concrete.

John Bromet, a community staple known to many as Peace Wizard, died April 3 at the age of 83 at a friend’s home near Rockport.

“In the upriver area, we lost an iconic figure,” said Matt Van Boven, Bromet’s landlord and friend of 20 years. “He seemed like he would just never die.”


