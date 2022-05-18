...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to ease to small
craft criteria. There may be a few lingering gale force gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley.
PeaceHealth this week again tightened its visitor policy at its Skagit County health care facilities.
Effective Tuesday, only one visitor or support person per 24 hours is allowed in PeaceHealth United General Medical Center and PeaceHealth’s Burlington and Sedro-Woolley clinics, according to a Monday news release.
According to the release, the policy change was made because of increasing COVID-19 transmission rates in Skagit County.
PeaceHealth is also not allowing visitors in the PeaceHealth United General Medical Center gift shop and cafeteria.
Visitors are required to wear a Level 3 (blue) surgical mask in the medical center and clinics. The masks are available at all entrances for free. Visitors may also choose to wear their own KN95 or N95 masks.
According to the release, PeaceHealth is taking these additional precautions in Skagit County because infection transmission rates have risen and held steady for a full week in the “high” risk category.
