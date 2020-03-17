PeaceHealth United General Medical Center

PeaceHealth United General Medical Center

PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley is no longer allowing visitors.

According to a PeaceHeath news release, the move was made in order to protect patients, their loved ones and caregivers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The restriction on visitors went into effect Tuesday.

Special exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis, according to the release.

