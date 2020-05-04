SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It had been a rough couple of nights for those trying to sleep in the vicinity of Ball and Ferry streets.
It has nothing to do with concerns about COVID-19 or the stock market, and everything to do with fowl.
A peacock had been waking up residents with a loud call often described as sounding like a human cry for help.
“It’s obnoxious,” said resident Robert Slabodnik. “They are really loud. And they are big.”
Slabodnik awoke to the ruckus in the middle of the night to find the peacock in his front yard. He startled the bird and it flew up onto his roof.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “They are a big bird. I really didn’t expect it to spread its wings and fly.”
Slabodnik wasn’t the only one woken up by the peacock.
“We were up at 2 a.m. trying to shoot it with a Super Soaker,” Kenny Cole, Slabodknik’s neighbor, said of using a large squirt gun against the bird. “It woke everyone up. It was really loud.”
Tired of losing sleep, Cole took matters into his own hands.
He managed to corral the peacock Monday morning inside his chicken coop, which along with the roofs of homes and cars had become one of the offending fowl’s favorite haunts.
“I coaxed him into the chicken coop with treats and then grabbed him,” Cole said.
It’s the end of the road for the offending fowl.
Cole plans on taking it to the Outback Kangaroo Farm in Arlington, a place he used to work.
“I grew up on an ostrich farm,” Cole said. “So I am used to big birds.”
He also believes this is not the only peacock on the prowl.
“There are definitely several,” Cole added. “The neighbors a couple of blocks away have said they’ve seen more than one.”
