MOUNT VERNON — A 62-year-old Sedro-Woolley man died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 5 just south of the Anderson Road exit.

According to a report from the State Patrol, Larry W. Wagar stepped in front of a semi-truck in the right southbound lane of I-5 at about 4:48 a.m.

