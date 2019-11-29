goskagit

A Burlington man was killed late Thursday after being struck by three vehicles while walking along Highway 20 east of Burlington.

Todd E. Williams, 48, was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 20 near the intersection of Alta Vista Drive about 11 p.m. when he was struck by three vehicles that were traveling west.

Williams died at the scene.

One vehicle sustained damage while the other two did not.

