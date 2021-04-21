BURLINGTON — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Tuesday after being struck by a car on Interstate 5.
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with the State Patrol said the incident occurred about 8 p.m. near where Interstate 5 crosses over Highway 20.
Witnesses reported it appeared the pedestrian was intentionally jumping in and out of traffic, Oliphant said.
The pedestrian was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
