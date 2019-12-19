Lights

BURLINGTON — A 62-year-old Mount Vernon woman died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking across Burlington Boulevard.

Burlington police Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the department is working to notify her family.

About 5 p.m., the woman walked onto Burlington Boulevard near the intersection with Andis Road and was struck by a Ford F250 driven by a Burlington man.

The woman died at the scene and police cite jaywalking was the cause.

"She wasn't in a crosswalk, it was dark, it was rainy," Kramer said.

If any witnesses have additional information, they can contact Burlington Police detectives at 360-755-0921.

More from this section

Load comments