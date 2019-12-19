BURLINGTON — A 62-year-old Mount Vernon woman died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking across Burlington Boulevard.
Burlington police Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the department is working to notify her family.
About 5 p.m., the woman walked onto Burlington Boulevard near the intersection with Andis Road and was struck by a Ford F250 driven by a Burlington man.
The woman died at the scene and police cite jaywalking was the cause.
"She wasn't in a crosswalk, it was dark, it was rainy," Kramer said.
If any witnesses have additional information, they can contact Burlington Police detectives at 360-755-0921.
