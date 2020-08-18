When Concrete schools were closed and the local community center could no longer offer sit-down meals because of COVID-19, youth and seniors alike found themselves isolated from their usual social circles.
Parents, teachers and the East County Resource Center teamed up to connect the two age groups through a pen pal program.
“We saw an opportunity to connect senior citizens who were self-isolating in an effort to minimize their COVID-19 risk and local youth who were finishing the school year at home,” said Community Action of Skagit County’s East County Manager Claudia Marken, who works out of the East County Resource Center. “It’s especially important in this time to stay connected and support each other to minimize feelings of isolation.”
At the start of the program, Community Action staff at the center collected, screened and mailed the letters from their offices to connect youth and senior participants.
While letter writing is a tried and true method of connecting for older generations, it’s less familiar to today’s youth. That made it exciting for some.
“I love getting just my name on a package or anything in the mailbox,” 9-year-old participant Jackie Daniels said. “I check the mail sometimes to get it for mom or dad, and when I go through it to see who it belongs to and I see my name I get really excited.”
Some, like Jackie, who is practicing cursive, have written by hand. Others have typed letters. And some have included photos or art to provide their pen pals a glimpse into their lives and interests.
“One drew a cat and a dragon on the letter,” 84-year-old pen pal participant Doris Pollack said. “I asked her why she likes dragons.”
Pollack, an artist who lives in Concrete, exchanged letters with four students of Concrete schools who were asked in the spring to write as part of a class assignment. The youngest Pollack heard from was a 7-year-old boy, the oldest an 11-year-old girl.
Some youth-senior pairs have chosen to continue to write over the summer, and Pollack said she hopes to establish long-term pen pal relationships with some of the children she has written.
“I’ve enjoyed writing to them,” she said. “I’m hoping they will continue writing ... and maybe someday I’ll meet them.”
Pollack is among east county residents who have few family members in the area, and have been unable to take part in events such as meals at the community center, selling wares at the Saturday market and, for much of the spring, church services. That has made for many lonely days.
“I’m all by myself here, so it’s nice to have someone to talk to,” Pollack said of the letters.
The exchange has also provided insight into how technology has changed the lives of children.
“It’s taught me how much things have changed since I was their age. ... They’ve got the computers and they have different things that they do, like they play computer games and do things on their cellphones,” Pollack said. “When I was young we didn’t have that of course — didn’t even have television then.”
Through exchanges with three seniors, Jackie learned Pollack is an artist and likes to sing, and that another senior uses a motorized chair to move about. She also learned about places she’s never been, such as the Space Needle, and events that happened before she was born, such as the eruption of Mount St. Helens.
“It’s a really good look into somebody else’s world,” her mother Sheena Daniels said.
Jackie Daniels shared insight into her world, too, including sharing a recipe for one of her favorite playthings.
“I love slime. ... One of my pen pals didn’t know what it was,” she said. “I said ‘Do you know what slime is? It’s one of my favorite things to play with!’”
