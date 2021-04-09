The state Department of Ecology is taking public comment on draft permits for the Marathon Anacortes and Shell Puget Sound refineries on March Point.
The permits, called “oily water sewer dangerous waste permits” set requirements for the refineries to monitor their oily water sewers and clean up any groundwater or soil contamination.
The draft permits state there are currently no known contamination issues in the sewer systems. The documents are available online on separate webpages. For Shell: https://apps.ecology.wa.gov/gsp/Sitepage.aspx?csid=2865. For Marathon: https://apps.ecology.wa.gov/gsp/Sitepage.aspx?csid=2212.
Ecology is taking public comment through June 7 online and by mail, and verbally at a May 20 hearing that will be held online over WebEx.
Comments by mail should be sent to Kim Wigfield, Department of Ecology, Industrial Section, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, 98504-7600.
The hearing will be held at 4 p.m. May 20 with registration being taken online. To access the meeting, call in at 415-655-0001, or access online with code 133 921 8910.
