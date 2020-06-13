ANACORTES — A pedestrian on a motorized scooter died Friday night following a collision with a vehicle on Highway 20 in Anacortes.
The vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 20 at Christianson Road at about 10 p.m. when the person on the scooter crossed in front of it, according to the State Patrol.
The victim died at the scene. The vehicle's driver and two passengers were uninjured, according to the State Patrol.
The gender, age and name of the victim have not yet been disclosed.
The collision blocked lanes of Highway 20 for several hours.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.