ANACORTES — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Monday incident in which an airplane at Anacortes Airport hit a parked car and a building.
According to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report that a home-built kit plane taxiing at the airport crashed into both a building and a car and that the pilot, a 73-year-old Anacortes man, was injured.
When officers arrived, they found a damaged single-engine plane with the pilot standing outside the plane with cuts to his forehead and face.
According to the release, a witness told police he heard a plane start in the vicinity of one of the hangars.
About a minute later, the witness said, the plane sounded as if it was at full power, and he observed it coming north on the taxiway, still at full power.
The witness said the pilot attempted to turn west but was not able to negotiate the turn, colliding with a Chevrolet Traverse and a portion of the adjacent building.
The witness and others with him turned off the power to the plane and chocked the wheels. The witness said the pilot appeared unconscious for about five minutes after the collision.
The car had extensive damage to its rear left portion and the driver’s side.
Port of Anacortes staff advised the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board of the incident.
The pilot was transported to Island Hospital. His wife told police the plane had recently experienced trouble with its throttle cable and that her husband had been working on it.
