Anacortes water treatment plant
This March 2020 photo shows an older brick building and light blue holding tank facility at the Anacortes Water Treatment Plant that will be demolished under plans for cleaning up contamination.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council approved Monday funding to demolish its old, contaminated water treatment plant.

The council approved a $6.95 million contract with 3 Kings Environmental, Inc., to complete the work, which must be done by the end of the year under direction from the state Department of Ecology.


