SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Beneath the brick pavers that complement the clock tower at Sedro-Woolley’s Hammer Heritage Square lurks chemical contamination from decades of storage of petroleum products.
The state Department of Ecology has for years known that soil and groundwater at the site are contaminated at levels considered hazardous under the state Model Toxics Control Act.
In 2016, the state agency notified Chevron and the city of their potential liability — Chevron because it was last to use fuels at the site, and the city because it now owns the land.
“This site has been identified as having confirmed or suspected contamination that could harm people and the environment,” a 2016 Ecology document states.
In 2018, the property was officially listed by the state as a hazardous site. Now, Ecology, the city and Chevron are working to develop a cleanup plan.
The Sedro-Woolley City Council approved Feb. 26 a draft legal agreement for starting the cleanup process.
“We’re working carefully to make sure the city doesn’t get stuck with the cost of somebody else’s environmental cleanup,” Sedro-Woolley City Supervisor and Attorney Eron Berg said.
John Guenther, of Ecology’s Toxics Cleanup Program, said the agreement is expected to be released for public comment this spring.
Then, if the city, Chevron and Ecology sign the agreement, the next step will be to complete a site remedial investigation. That means collecting more data about the extent of the contamination before proposing how to address it.
Chevron’s cleanup representative did not respond to requests for comment.
A LONG HISTORY
The quarter-acre property at the corner of Metcalf and Ferry streets has been a central part of the city for more than 100 years.
Hammer Heritage Square was built there in 2005 and is used for community events including a weekly farmers market and annual festivals. Before that, the Seidell Building was established at the location in 1905, according to Sedro-Woolley Museum records.
That building stood through many transitions, including from horse-drawn carriages to cars.
Before it burned down in 1949, the Seidell Building had a variety of tenants including a bank, lawyer offices, barber shops, sporting goods stores and a state liquor store, according to Ecology.
Sedro-Woolley Museum Research Librarian Sharon Howe said over the years it also housed a family-run fur trading business and physicians.
Then, in 1950, Standard Oil Company built the Gateway Service Station. Chevron Oil acquired the station in 1965 and operated it until closing it in 1992.
Underground storage tanks with a combined capacity for 18,900 gallons of fuel were removed in 1992, along with some soil, according to Ecology.
Monitoring in subsequent years, however, showed contaminants remained including benzenes, xylenes and lead — chemicals associated with petroleum products that can impact human health at certain levels of exposure.
“That’s part of the legacy we’ve had to deal with,” Howe said of common industrial contamination.
Ecology spokesperson Larry Altose said gas stations with underground storage tanks are one of the largest sources of contamination in the state. While hundreds of such sites have been cleaned up, hundreds more still need attention.
Some cleanup was done at Heritage Hammer Square in 2007 and 2008, according to Ecology. Altose said that work included removing gasoline floating on the water table.
“Soil and groundwater contamination still remains and will require other treatment or removal,” Altose said.
NOT THE ONLY CLEANUP SITE
While planning is underway for cleaning up the contamination beneath Hammer Heritage Square, cleanup efforts are progressing at a nearby property on Ferry Street where a Ford dealership operated for many years.
City staff said crews demolished the buildings at the property in February.
The site, about a block away from Hammer Heritage Square, also had underground storage tanks for fuel during the mid-1900s, as well as housed an auto repair shop and coal storage facility — all of which may have contributed to contamination at the property, according to Ecology documents.
The property was listed in 2013 as a contaminated site because of petroleum, lead, arsenic and metals in the soil and groundwater, according to Ecology documents.
After the Ford dealership closed there in 2019, owners of the property were able to move forward with cleanup.
Removing the buildings and getting access to the rail corridor bordering the property were key to getting started.
“The buildings and active rail line made it difficult to access the areas with contaminated soil,” Altose said.
With those hurdles cleared, cleanup including soil removal and groundwater treatment are expected to begin this month.
LOOKING BACK, LOOKING AHEAD
At Hammer Heritage Square, it’s less clear when cleanup will begin.
First up is whether Chevron, the city and Ecology will sign on to the legal agreement that outlines the steps to be taken.
Then would come a remedial investigation, a feasibility study and a draft cleanup action plan — all paperwork preceding physical cleanup work.
Altose said the remedial investigation will provide a thorough analysis of the site’s contamination, while the feasibility study will examine the effectiveness and costs of cleanup options.
The process to complete those studies could take several years.
It’s unclear why more wasn’t done to address contamination before Hammer Heritage Square was built.
“I’ve got to think if Chevron could go back in time it would have been cheaper and easier to do it then,” Berg said.
