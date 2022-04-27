ANACORTES — The sale of the Anacortes Cinemas movie theater will be finalized at the end of May, and its new owners have plans to turn it into an arts center.
The Anacortes Arts Festival is buying the building, which sits on city-owned property at 415 O Ave, for $550,000.
A lease with the city stipulates that films be shown on the property. While those may not include the usual box office releases, the films chosen will fit in well for the arts center, such as independent films, film festivals and special film-themed events, Arts Festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
The goal is to create a multi-story arts center for use by several groups and also add apartments.
The cost for the entire project, including renovations and upgrades, will come after contractors review the purchase, McIlmoyle said.
The festival has been looking at the possibility since last fall and was the third bidder on the building, but the other two purchases fell through, McIlmoyle said.
About 75% of the purchase cost will likely come from local, state and federal grants, McIlmoyle said. The rest will be funded through community donations.
A few collaborating partners expected to join with the Anacortes Arts Festival on the center include Anacortes Music Project, Anacortes Community Theatre and Fidalgo DanceWorks.
Community input meetings are coming up in May at the Anacortes Community Theatre to offer people a chance to weigh in, McIlmoyle said. Meetings are set for 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, and 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.
This arts center will help continue the cultural integrity and artistic creativity that the community wants, McIlmoyle said.
“This and the creative district designation we’re seeking will give Anacortes an anchor and a hub for art and culture to exist,” she said. “We’re hoping it just radiates out from here.”
The creative district designation is a state designation that will help the city’s creative economy collaborate and opens up granting opportunities, McIlmoyle said. It is not a taxing district.
