Skagit County and other members of the HOME Consortium presented a plan Monday to spend about $1 million on housing and homeless programs.
If implemented, the plan would help fund a new 42-unit affordable housing project in Burlington, and would provide about $347,000 in rental assistance to struggling families.
The HOME Consortium is a partnership of 20 local governments in Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties, and is given about $1 million annually in federal funding for projects and programs in the region.
“None of these jurisdictions are large enough to qualify for this funding on their own,” county Public Health Analyst George Kosovich said in a presentation to the county Board of Commissioners.
The Burlington affordable housing project will be called VOA North, and is estimated to cost about $15.1 million, he said.
Though the project is being done by American Legion Post 91 and Volunteers of America Western Washington, the complex would be open to more than just veterans, Kosovich said.
Some apartments in the building would be rented to extremely low-income individuals and families, and 15 would be earmarked for the homeless.
Kosovich said while the HOME Consortium’s financial commitment is relatively small, the money should make the project more attractive for state and federal grants.
This $347,000 contribution for rental assistance will help about 40 households with up to 12 months of rental assistance, he said.
About $153,000 of the funding will go to Skagit County renters, which is the largest portion for any one jurisdiction, according to the draft plan.
While Kosovich said federal renters assistance programs have strict caps on the amount of rent they cover, this program can scale to average local rents, which is particularly useful in a tight rental market such as Skagit County’s.
“It’s been a great program specifically for helping homeless people and families,” he said.
The plan would also commit about $198,000 to local nonprofits for operations costs and development of new affordable housing.
Skagit County would keep about $99,000 to cover administration costs, Kosovich said.
He said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development hasn’t yet given the consortium a final figure for this year. He based his $1 million allocation on grant amounts from previous years.
The commissioners will vote on the plan in the coming weeks, after Housing and Urban Development provides a final figure, Kosovich said.
Public comment on the draft plan will be open through the end of the day Friday. The plan is posted on the county’s Public Health webpage.
