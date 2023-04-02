SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A remodel of Memorial Park in Sedro-Woolley is well underway as new playground equipment is being installed.
On the horizon are a splash pad and new restroom along with new sidewalks and landscaping.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A remodel of Memorial Park in Sedro-Woolley is well underway as new playground equipment is being installed.
On the horizon are a splash pad and new restroom along with new sidewalks and landscaping.
The 3-acre park at 703 Pacific St. was dedicated in the 1950s to honor Sedro-Woolley veterans of the Spanish-American War.
The timeline for the park’s completion has been pushed back, however, because of delays in getting the necessary materials.
“We are now aiming for mid-July,” Sedro-Woolley Public Works Supervisor Nathan Salseina said. “We were shooting for right around the Fourth of July for our ribbon-cutting, but I’m moving it out a little bit because of the missing parts.”
That being said, brightly-colored playground equipment is being put together and installed.
“The playground is going in,” Salseina said. “It was supposed to be done as far as the equipment at the end of last week, but the manufacturer shorted us a couple of parts, so we are waiting on those.
“Other than that, the playground is progressing nicely.”
Construction of the restroom is scheduled to start this coming week and the installation of sidewalks shortly after.
“We have closed bids on the sidewalk portion of the work, so all the pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together,” Salseina said. “Now it’s just a matter of making it all happen.”
He said the plumbing for the splash pad — drains, pipes, etc. — has been installed. There has been somewhat of a delay, however, in receiving the nozzles and the push buttons that activate the water.
“Those are still on order,” Salseina said. “They are on their way. (They) shipped from Texas on Wednesday.
“So the idea is the contractor will come in and pour the splash pad first, and that will be completed and then they’ll pour the sidewalks and curbing around the playground and splash pad. Then it’s just landscaping and restoration.”
Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
Newsroom
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.