Community Action of Skagit County won't conduct its annual Point in Time count — a survey of unsheltered homeless in the county — because of COVID 19 safety concerns.
The survey is typically mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and used to direct funds to fight homelessness in communities throughout the country.
This year, communities have been allowed to opt out without missing out on federal funds.
The Point in Time count is one of two major initiatives by Community Action to get a snapshot of the homeless population. The other, which tracks the homeless who have used the organization's services throughout the year, will still be conducted.
While the Point in Time count won't be conducted, Community Action is still reaching out to the homeless with a specific street-outreach team, said Liz Jennings, the organization's community engagement manager.
"Instead of doing it once a year, Community Action and its partners are doing it every day," she said.
She said Community Action is one of several organizations with outreach teams to contact the homeless and provide or direct them to services.
Jen Milton, the coordination entry manager with Community Action, said the already robust data about the homeless in the county will help make up for the loss of this year's unsheltered count.
"We have great data that shows the number of people waiting for services and using services. We're using services data more than point in time data," she said.
Community Action staff say they've been able to house more homeless this year because of increased funding tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, they say other challenges persist, such as increased depression and suicidal thoughts among the homeless, the lack of access to showers and the decreased number of places the homeless can go due to COVID-19 closures.
Housing Program Manager Kathleen Morton said the organization is encountering homeless people it hasn't helped before.
"We're seeing folks we don't normally see," she said.
