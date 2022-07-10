Many police departments in Skagit County have in recent years experienced staffing shortages that have resulted in more work and longer shifts for officers, and difficulties in managing and allocating manpower.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the staffing issues have caused longer response times and have affected the number of deputies who can respond to each call.
He said the issue is compounded by the increased complexity of duties caused by police reform legislation.
“Some of the duties that we have to complete on calls could take up to two hours as it used to not take maybe half an hour, and a lot of those are two-person details,” Clark said. “When you only have five deputies working the entire county at any given time, that becomes very stressful.”
Seven of the 50 patrol deputy positions in the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are unfilled.
The Mount Vernon Police Department has four open positions among its 46, with two more departures anticipated by the end of the year. The Anacortes Police Department reports two vacancies out of 27, and the Burlington Police Department four vacancies out of 27.
Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock said staff shortages have resulted in him having to leave positions of lesser priority unfilled in an effort to staff emergency response, criminal investigations and school resource officer positions.
He said that for more than a year he hasn’t had the ability to allocate an officer to run the department’s teen program, which covers violence and substance abuse resistance training and education in schools.
Departments report having a smaller pool of candidates to draw from in comparison to past years.
“You can’t drop your standards. We still have high standards to hire anybody to be in law enforcement, and that’s never going to drop. The problem we’re having is the amount of people that are not applying. We don’t get as many as we used to,” Clark said. “We used to get up to 100 people applying for one position. Nowadays, if we have five or six people show up for an interview, that seems pretty average right now. It’s way different.”
Additionally, as new hires have to complete a 19-week stint in the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy and do field training before they can work in a full capacity, it can take up to a year for a department to have a fully-trained officer in place.
The departments attribute the decrease in candidates to the declining attractiveness of a career in local law enforcement as candidates opt for more attractive jobs in the private sector, for law enforcement positions in states with fewer regulations such as Texas or Arizona, or for less demanding careers.
Some departments also expressed that public attitudes toward law enforcement aren’t what they once were.
“I think ultimately what it boils down to is people want to engage and become a member of and become employed in a field that gets them satisfaction in some way. (People) want to feel like we make a difference,” said Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera. “I think that the perception of law enforcement has changed so much that people are avoiding it.”
The smaller candidate pools have resulted in more competition in securing qualified candidates, Brent Lindquist, community service officer for the Anacortes Police Department, said.
“Every city has a police department, and then there’s the county agencies and the border agencies and everything,” he said. “There’s a lot of places to go and it just becomes exponentially more difficult over time because everyone’s trying to draw from that smaller pool.”
In an effort to remain competitive on the hiring scene, the Burlington City Council voted in May to offer hiring bonuses to those who have already been through the Basic Law Enforcement Academy.
Hiring already certified candidates means a department can get the new hire on the streets quickly.
Since the hiring bonuses were approved, the Burlington Police Department has hired one officer who was already certified.
Other departments are beginning to discuss pay, recruitment retention and more in an effort to attract candidates.
One department in Skagit County has a full staff of officers.
The Sedro-Woolley Police Department its full complement of 20 officers.
When staffing shortages hit the Sedro-Woolley Police Department in 2018 and 2019 because of retirements and officers leaving for other positions, the department hired seven applicants to send to the academy.
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of the academy, the department decided to continue to pay the new hires and have them learn on the job through observation and some training outside the academy.
“They (couldn’t) do everything but they (could) get training and get some things out of the way like a pre-academy kind of thing,” said Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Dan McIlraith. “... We showed them that we’d invested in them (and that) we wanted them here. … I think that helped us out with keeping these officers onboard.”
He said another factor in retaining the new hires has been the department’s family and community oriented environment.
“These officers that we hired, they came in for ride-alongs to see if they liked it around here, (and) one of the things I heard quite often (was that) they were really impressed driving through the ride-along and (having) citizens waving at them. That sure feels like your community supports you.”
For a little over a year during the pandemic, though, the Sedro-Woolley department was so shorthanded that McIlraith and former Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker were forced to work offsetting shifts with bare minimum staffing, McIlraith said.
No one took off much time that year because doing so would have required another officer to work overtime.
McIlraith said the department’s staffing is a better now, with ample manpower to fill shifts and respond to calls. Officers can take time off now, too.
