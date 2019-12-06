Police lights

BURLINGTON — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting along Burlington Boulevard.

The road remains closed between Fairhaven and Rio Vista avenues as police continue to investigate.

State Patrol trooper Heather Axtman said it was a drive-by shooting.

The Burlington Police Department is looking for the shooter with help from the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Sedro-Woolley Police Department, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office and State Patrol.

The shooting and search for a suspect prompted the Burlington-Edison School District to lock down Burlington-Edison High School and West View Elementary School.

The lockdown will keep the high school's swim team from competing in the season-opening Northwest Conference Relays in Bellingham.

