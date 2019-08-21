On the Beat logo


Anacortes police arrested a 23-year-old Friday Harbor man Monday in connection with a February death. 

The suspect, who has yet to be charged, is under investigation for controlled substance homicide, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department. 

On Feb. 4, a man found a friend dead in the friend's Anacortes home, and called the police. A police detective found fentanyl pills, a synthetic and very potent opioid, in the residence.

The suspect was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold. 

 

 

