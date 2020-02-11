ANACORTES — Two men have been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the Jan. 21 stickup of an Anacortes gas station.
Robert Roland Cool, 51, of Federal Way and Kenneth Michael Lohman, 30, of Olga, were arrested and booked into jail Jan. 30.
In addition to the robbery charge, each also faces two charges of theft of a motor vehicle and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.
On Jan. 21, police were called to the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue about 9:30 a.m. to the report of a man wearing a black mask and dark clothing entering the gas station’s store, displaying a handgun and demanding money, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
The man left the store with the money and fled south in a maroon pickup truck, which had been stolen nearby about half an hour earlier, according to the news release. Police found the vehicle quickly, but did not locate a suspect.
Using surveillance video from the scene of the vehicle theft, Anacortes police identified two suspects in a gray Ford pickup truck. The truck, along with Cool and Lohman, was located at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge on Jan. 29.
Search warrants issued for the vehicle and Cool’s residence yielded drug paraphernalia and a BB gun, according court documents.
Documents state police found Lohman’s height, shoe size and gait to match those of the suspect in surveillance footage from the gas station.
