Skagit County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 3:30 p.m. today at COA Mexican Eatery on Riverside Drive in Mount Vernon.
County spokesperson Laura Han said vaccine providers have been struggling to reach those for whom getting vaccinated is not a priority, and clinics such as this aim to break down barriers.
"Meeting people where they are is really important," she said.
The county will continue to explore partnerships with restaurants and other businesses in an effort to make getting the vaccine as convenient as possible.
According to state data, about 45.2% of Skagit County residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 36.6% are fully vaccinated.
Han said this clinic will be small, using a couple vials of the Pfizer vaccine that are set to expire soon.
At a similar small clinic Saturday in Burlington, she said Public Health vaccinated six people, most of whom said they came because it didn't require an appointment.
Those interested in hosting a pop-up clinic can contact Public Health at 360-416-1500 or at eh@co.skagit.wa.us, Han said.
Public Health is holding a drop-in day at its clinic at the Skagit County Fairgrounds from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and another from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Burlington-Edison High School.
