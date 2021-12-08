Port awarded grant to bring broadband to Fir Island By JACQUELINE ALLISON @Jacqueline_SVH Jacqueline Allison Author email Dec 8, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Port of Skagit was recently awarded a $2.2 million grant for broadband construction on Fir Island to enable high-speed internet access.The grant was part of $44.6 million in funding approved by the state Public Works Board for 15 broadband construction projects in communities with limited or no internet access.Port spokesperson Linda Tyler said the project will connect 175 homes and businesses in a 15-square-mile area on Fir Island directly to broadband infrastructure. SkagitNet, the broadband company jointly run by the port and the Skagit Public Utility District, will oversee the Fir Island project.Demand for funds for broadband construction remains high, with grant applicants exceeding the state’s available funds by 209%, according to a Monday news release from the Public Works Board.The port already has a fiber-to-the-home project planned in east Skagit County, which is expected to result in 1,200 internet connections in Concrete, Hamilton, Lyman and Marblemount. — Reporter Jacqueline Allison: jallison@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2145, Twitter: @Jacqueline_SVH More from this section Dec. 9 Christmas Fund donors Posted: 9 p.m. Okanogan County man found not guilty of vehicular homicide Posted: 5:15 p.m. For many, fly fishing class just the first step Posted: 2 p.m. Tuesday's Prep Roundup: S-W boys' basketball team falls to Lynden Christian Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Public can tour new Stanwood schools on Saturday Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Port Of Skagit Broadband Fir Island Skagitnet Skagit Public Utility District Grant State Public Works Board Telecommunications Nets Building Industry Internet Public Works Port Internet Access Construction Jacqueline Allison Author email Follow Jacqueline Allison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Winter Wonderland comes to Burlington Man with gun arrested near Sedro-Woolley High School Tweets by goskagit
