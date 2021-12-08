goskagit

The Port of Skagit was recently awarded a $2.2 million grant for broadband construction on Fir Island to enable high-speed internet access.

The grant was part of $44.6 million in funding approved by the state Public Works Board for 15 broadband construction projects in communities with limited or no internet access.

Port spokesperson Linda Tyler said the project will connect 175 homes and businesses in a 15-square-mile area on Fir Island directly to broadband infrastructure.

SkagitNet, the broadband company jointly run by the port and the Skagit Public Utility District, will oversee the Fir Island project.

Demand for funds for broadband construction remains high, with grant applicants exceeding the state’s available funds by 209%, according to a Monday news release from the Public Works Board.

The port already has a fiber-to-the-home project planned in east Skagit County, which is expected to result in 1,200 internet connections in Concrete, Hamilton, Lyman and Marblemount.

— Reporter Jacqueline Allison: jallison@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2145, Twitter: @Jacqueline_SVH

