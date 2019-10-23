ANACORTES — The Port of Anacortes has bought a 4-acre property on March Point to support new businesses and industrial uses.
The five port commissioners unanimously approved the $3.35 million purchase at their Thursday meeting.
“It’s something the port doesn’t have in our inventory — it’s zoned heavy manufacturing,” said Dan Worra, the port’s executive director.
The purchase includes three warehouse buildings, nine bridge cranes with capacity of 5 to 13.5 tons, a modular office and another storage building.
Worra said the port could rent the property to manufacturing companies, a small boat builder, other businesses, and to Shell Puget Sound Refinery during a turnaround — a scheduled period of maintenance.
He said the property, which is just north of Highway 20, could also support the port’s marine terminal operations. The port exports two products — prilled sulfur and petroleum coke, both bi-products of oil refining — from its marine terminal and is hoping to export other products.
“There’s a lot of different uses we think will be valuable to the port,” Worra said at the meeting.
The property is being bought from T Bailey/QUATTRO Properties, and the sale is expected to close Nov. 1.
The port has bought other property this year, including about 8 acres near the Anacortes Airport, and a property and house on N Avenue and Third Street. The National Council for Air and Stream Improvement is renting the house.
Worra said other port projects are moving forward, including cleanup of the Quiet Cove waterfront property and a long-awaited project to demolish and replace A-Dock at Cap Sante Marina. He said the port hopes to have final permits for the dock project in November.
The port has also proposed redevelopment of Cap Sante Marina’s north and west basin, including building an events center.
The public can learn about the project at an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Seafarers’ Memorial Park Building in Anacortes, followed by a commission roundtable discussion.
