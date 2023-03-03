goskagit

ANACORTES — The Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners interviewed six candidates Thursday night to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Commissioner Joe Verdoes.

The commissioners asked the candidates what areas they would be interested in at the Port, asked about their knowledge of Port governance, how they would respond to being on an unpopular side of a vote and if they intended to run for the position in the next election.


