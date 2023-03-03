ANACORTES — The Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners interviewed six candidates Thursday night to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Commissioner Joe Verdoes.
The commissioners asked the candidates what areas they would be interested in at the Port, asked about their knowledge of Port governance, how they would respond to being on an unpopular side of a vote and if they intended to run for the position in the next election.
After much deliberation Shawn Ottenbreit, owner of Salish Boat Co. and Freedom Boat Club, was chosen to fill the seat.
"The Port provides a lot of opportunities to the community," Ottenbreit said during his interview, pointing out the economic benefits such as living-wage marine jobs.
He said in his interview that he is passionate about community access to the water.
"For me personally I think water brings along calm and tranquility," Ottenbreit said.
Commissioner Kathy Pittis asked Ottenbreit about his knowledge about the governing and decision-making processes.
He said the rules are laid out by the Washington Public Ports Association, and said his experience in the corporate business world would help because that is run similarly.
Commissioner Jon Ronngren asked if Ottenbreit would run for the seat in the upcoming election.
"If I am selected I would not be looking at this as a short-term commitment," Ottenbreit said.
Running in the upcoming election was a criteria that Pittis saw as important in the previous meeting.
Because Ottenbreit is a Port tenant, Bowers asked if he could remain objective. He said he could and that he has reviewed the relevant codes to determine what could and could not happen in regard to Port involvement as a tenant and commissioner.
Port Executive Director Dan Worra said the commissioners felt that Ottenbreit's experience helped diversify the board.
"We're excited and it seems that he'll bring in new energy," Worra said. "I think he will be a good fit."
Ottenbreit will take his oath of office March 13 at a commission retreat. His first official commission meeting will be March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.