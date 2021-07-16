The Port of Skagit has installed three exercise stations, and plans to add two more, on its trail system west of Burlington.
The port's trail system includes about 10 miles of trails in the area near Skagit Regional Airport.
Port spokesperson Linda Tyler said the port has seen a significant increase in use of the trails since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"It's been great to see the community use this asset to their benefit," she said.
Tyler said an airport tenant and trail user suggested adding exercise stations on the trails. The stations can be used for sit-ups, leg lifts, pull-ups and more.
The port purchased five exercise stations for $11,000, she said.
The first three stations were installed Thursday by Fisher Construction Group. The stations are located on the section of trail parallel to Higgins Airport Way between Ovenell Road and Crosswind Drive.
The port expects to install two more stations this fall.
"It adds some variety to our trails and adds a challenge for those who are looking for it," Tyler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.