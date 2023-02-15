La Conner
The La Conner Marina is pictured in May 2022 in this file photo.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

To counteract inflation, the Port of Skagit commissioners approved Tuesday an 8% rate increase for all moorage slips at the La Conner Marina.

The increase takes into account the cost of replacing infrastructure, prices of comparable marinas and supply and demand. 


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

