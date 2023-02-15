The La Conner Marina is pictured in May 2022 in this file photo.
To counteract inflation, the Port of Skagit commissioners approved Tuesday an 8% rate increase for all moorage slips at the La Conner Marina.
The increase takes into account the cost of replacing infrastructure, prices of comparable marinas and supply and demand.
The marina has 366 covered slips and 131 uncovered slips, and according to the marina website there is a waiting list for all permanent moorage slips.
Most other area marinas have rates that are substantially higher, Harbormaster Chris Omdal said at a port work session last week.
According to a rate review sheet provided by Port of Skagit staff during the work session, in 2022 the monthly rate for a 50-foot covered slip at the Everett Marina was $1,036.
The 2023 rate for a comparable slip at the La Conner Marina is $973.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
