Port of Skagit Commissioner Bill Shuler will not seek re-election, the port announced Wednesday.
Shuler, whose term expires at the end of the year, has served on the port commission since 2010 and represents District 3, which includes Sedro-Woolley and east Skagit County.
He previously served 27 years as executive director of Community Action of Skagit County and 10 years as a Sedro-Woolley City Council member.
Over 11 years as port commissioner, Shuler has led initiatives to boost the local economy and workforce, according to a news release from the port. As a Sedro-Woolley resident, the revitalization of the historic Northern State Hospital campus held special significance to Shuler.
“I remember when Northern State Hospital was one of the biggest employers around,” Shuler said in the news release. “Having the campus reach its full potential again, for the benefit of our citizens, is something I’ve always pushed for. Being a Port Commissioner gave me the platform and the partnerships to help make that happen."
The state transferred the campus, now called the SWIFT Center, to the port in 2018.
“While I have thoroughly enjoyed working with my outstanding co-Commissioners and the awesome Port staff, it’s time for new blood and fresh eyes," Shuler said in the news release.
The Port of Skagit is governed by three commissioners elected by voters in their districts to six-year terms.
The commission oversees Skagit Regional Airport, Bayview Business Park, La Conner Marina and the SWIFT Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.