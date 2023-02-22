While the Port of Skagit already considers possible climate impacts as it plans for the future, it has now decided to take the extra step of developing a climate action plan.
"We've always been involved in tracking how environmental review processes are being updated in the state to factor climate impacts, and have that threaded back to how we do our business here," Port Executive Director Sara Young said. "We do best when environmental ethics and considerations are just woven into our work."
Port Commission President Steve Omdal said that with climate changes already present, looking into a climate action plan is common sense.
He cited rising sea levels, flooding in La Conner, higher winds that cause more outages and hotter summer temperatures.
"We sit on higher ground (on many Port properties), but that doesn't mean that we are oblivious to the valley at large," he said. "We're very cognizant where we sit in Skagit Valley."
Young said weather impacts are one aspect, but added that smoke events brought on by wildfires are becoming more common.
An immediate concern for the Port is the adequacy of infrastructure, Young said this is one example of how the Port needs to have long-range thinking even on somewhat immediate problems.
"We've had cause in the last couple of years to engage with Puget Sound Energy about the availability of power on Bayview Ridge to meet the needs of our facilities," she said. "You don't build new substations overnight, so you need to have long-range thinking on that."
Though the Port is in the goal planning stage of creating its climate action plan, staff and the commissioners are already thinking about what can be done to mitigate climate impacts.
"I'm interested in all the new ideas and technologies we can come up with," Commissioner Mahlon Hull said during a Tuesday work session. "As a port we need to be slower and more rational with everything we do."
Omdal said he is interested in smaller steps that have relatively low costs and can be taken immediately, such as looking at how to benefit the wetlands and forests on Port-owned property. The forests could be looked at for carbon sequestration and the selling of carbon credits, while also helping to mitigate climate change.
"You need to have a multifaceted approach," Omdal said. "You have to really analyze a lot of different possibilities and say, 'What can the Port do on a scale that is sustainable?' because I don't feel that climate change is going to get better. I think it is going to probably continue on its path."
Young said she foresees more grant programs looking for applicants that have a climate action plan, so getting one prepared now could put the Port one step ahead.
