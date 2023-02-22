goskagit

While the Port of Skagit already considers possible climate impacts as it plans for the future, it has now decided to take the extra step of developing a climate action plan. 

"We've always been involved in tracking how environmental review processes are being updated in the state to factor climate impacts, and have that threaded back to how we do our business here," Port Executive Director Sara Young said. "We do best when environmental ethics and considerations are just woven into our work."


