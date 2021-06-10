Port of Skagit Executive Director Patsy Martin will retire at the end of September, after nearly three decades at the port and nearly 14 at the helm, the port announced Thursday.
Martin started her career in 1987 at the Port of Anacortes, then came to the Port of Skagit as the property/development manager, according to a news release. She worked in several positions before becoming executive director in 2007.
Some of Martin's accomplishments include creation of an innovative wetland protection program; the expansion of buildings, public assets and funding partnerships to support Bayview Business Park, Skagit Regional Airport and La Conner Marina; the development of the 10-plus miles of nature trails through port property; investing in critical infrastructure to support the value-added agriculture sector; and the acquisition of the Northern State Hospital property.
In 2018, the Port of Skagit was named Port of the Year by the Washington Public Ports Association.
"Patsy has led collaborative efforts to increase the effectiveness of ports through her strategic planning, relationship building, and leadership within partnering organizations," states the news release.
"She has always understood and embraced the Port’s job of encouraging economic development for our community, and that has made all the difference," Port Commission President Kevin Ware said in the news release.
At the port commission meeting June 8, Sara Young, the port’s director of planning and facilities, was named Martin's successor and will formally assume executive director duties on Sept. 1.
“I am blessed to have such an amazing team to work with over the course of my career here,” Martin said in the news release. “I am thrilled to see where the Port goes next under Sara’s leadership.”
