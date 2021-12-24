SEDRO-WOOLLEY — City of Sedro-Woolley crews have completed cleanup and repairs to portions of Riverfront Park that were damaged during November flooding.{/span}
Boy Scout Troop 4070 provided assistance with the cleanup efforts.
The park’s boat launch, playgrounds and picnic shelters have reopened to the public.
“There was a lot of cleanup to be done,” said Nathan Salseina, Public Works operations supervisor for the city. “We hauled two 30-yard roll-out containers full of junk that floated in. There was tons of debris removal.”
Containers of that size can hold about 5 tons.
Damage to the park’s play structures was minimal.
The wood chips covering the ground at the lower playground’s zipline were washed away, however, that will be a quick fix for the city.
Cleanup efforts continue at the Kiwanis sports fields, the RV park and the off-leash dog park. Adding gravel and making repairs to fencing are scheduled for January.
“The boat ramp, we were getting a lot of complaints from the public about not being able to access the river, so that became a priority,” Salseina said. “It was the same situation with the dog park area. The decision was made to expedite those.”
The city replaced gravel on the boat ramp — filling in numerous low spots — and made repairs to the ramp itself.
The parking lot for the dog park was completely washed out, so repairs were made including adding gravel.
“The fencing for both the dog park as well as the ball fields, we are going out to bid for a contractor to do those repairs,” Salseina said. “It’s the same for the RV park as well. We are just going to need outside help with the bulk of the repairs to those areas.”
The ball fields suffered extensive damage, including to a dugout that was completely uprooted and deposited on its side.
Just who will pick up the bill for the repairs is being decided.
Salseina said the city has been taking a lot of photos and documenting its efforts. Funding may come through an insurance claim or could be covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The timeline for the park’s return to pre-flood condition stretches into February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.