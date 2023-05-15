Postseason-bound SVC baseball team splits with Edmonds VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email May 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team split its Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader Sunday against Edmonds.The Cardinals won the second game 4-1 after losing the first 10-2.Skagit Valley is 14-14 in the North and 18-26 overall. The Cardinals are third in the standings and have clinched a playoff spot.Edmonds is second in the North at 21-7 and 35-13 overall.In Skagit Valley's win, the home team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.Bryce Johnson finished 2-for-3 for the Cardinals while Ethan Gustafson was 2-4 with an RBI. Jacob Burkett got the start for Skagit Valley College and went six innings. He allowed two hits, one run, struck out six and walked two. Dylan Weddle and Cole Friedrichs came on in relief with Weddle pitching two innings and Friedrichs one. In the opening game, the Tritons plated six runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.Kobe Sandstrom went 2-for-2 for the Cardinals with an RBI. Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Follow Vince Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
